June brings the eagerly anticipated returns of many of Netflix’s original series, including the fifth season of Queer Eye, which drops on June 5. This time around, the Fab Five head to Philadelphia to help 10 people looking to change their lives for the better, ranging from a gay clergyman struggling with his sexual identity to a new working mom trying to find balance. Also hitting the streaming platform this month are new seasons of Dating Around, The Politician, 13 Reasons Why and Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

While this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can relive its past thrills with the new original documentary Spelling the Dream, debuting June 3, which follows four hopeful competitors as it explores Indian American students’ unique success in the competition. Other original documentaries joining the platform this month are Athlete A, which delves into the sexual abuse scandal surrounding USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, and Home Game, which takes an in-depth look at sports across the world.

There’s also an abundance of films coming to the platform. Spike Lee remixes the war movie narrative with his original film, Da 5 Bloods, in which four black vets return to Vietnam to confront the ugly truth about the war they fought and the way they were received when they came back home. Other noteworthy movies to catch this month on Netflix are Lady Bird, Frost/Nixon, and Ang Lee’s Lust, Caution.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in June 2020

June 2

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

True: Rainbow Rescue

June 3

Spelling the Dream

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu?

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye: Season 5

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

June 10

Curon

Lenox Hill

Reality Z

June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around: Season 2

F is for Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

Pokémon Journeys: The Series .

The Search

The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4

June 14

Marcella: Season 3

June 17

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order: Season 2

June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

One-Way To Tomorrow

The Politician: Season 2

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí

June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

June 30

Adú

BNA

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2020

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

June 5

Hannibal: Season 1-3

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

June 13

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 15

Underdogs

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 26

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2020

June 1

The King’s Speech

June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

June 9

Mad Men: Season 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

