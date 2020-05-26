Spain Declares 10-Day Mourning Period to Pay Tribute to the Nearly 27,000 Lives Lost to Coronavirus

View of the Town Hall at Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain after the town joined the official mourning for the victims of COVID-19.
Iñaki Berasaluce—Europa Press/Getty Images
By Associated Press
May 26, 2020 11:41 AM EDT

(MADRID) — The Spanish government is declaring a 10-day mourning period to pay tribute to nearly 27,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday until June 5, flags will be at half-mast in more than 14,000 public buildings across the nation as well as on the navy’s vessels, the government announced on Tuesday. King Felipe VI, as Spain’s head of state, will preside over a solemn ceremony to honor the dead once the country emerges from its strict lock-down rules.

The victims were “men and women whose lives have been suddenly cut short, leaving friends and family in great pain, both from the sudden loss and from the difficult circumstances in which it has occurred,” the Spanish government’s spokeswoman, Minister María Jesús Montero, said.

Opposition parties had criticized the left-wing coalition of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for not paying homage to the victims. Health officials on Monday corrected the pandemic’s official death toll, reducing 1,918 official deaths, saying some unconfirmed deaths had been erroneously counted.

Most Popular on TIME
1
White Woman Apologizes for Calling Police on Black Man in Central Park
2
FBI Investigating Death of Black Man in Minneapolis Police Custody After Video of Arrest Shared Online
3
How Did Japan Beat Coronavirus Without Lockdowns or Testing?

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Spanish Football League Allowed to Return in June
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE