These Are the Best of All the 'Dear Men, What Is Preventing You From Looking Like This?' Memes

By Melissa Locker
May 27, 2020 12:27 PM EDT

There’s a new meme making the rounds of the internet and it asks one very important, why don’t more men try to look like a stack of pancakes?

The silliness all started on May 25th, 2020, according to meme tracker database Know Your Meme, when Twitter user @katiey_ke_ posted a tweet of a shirtless torso, and asking the male-identifying members of the internet, “Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this?”

For some reason, the tweet struck a chord with social media users. Some took issue with the six-pack abs in this time of quarantine menus, some thought the choice of a headless torso was a hilarious decision, others found the whole think patently ridiculous in just the right way, but many more saw the potential for comedy gold. Soon, people across social media networks, Twitter in particular, were commenting, retweeting, liking, and sharing their own versions of the newly-minted meme. The posts ask important questions like, why men didn’t look like, say, Cate Blanchett in a suit, a tattooed Danny DeVito, a hot dog with a human face, or the aforementioned stack of pancakes dripping in syrup. In fairness, those are all excellent questions.

Here are a few prime examples of the new dear meme:

Most Popular on TIME
1
Minneapolis Police Fire Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets at Crowds Protesting George Floyd Killing
2
Judge Who Advised Woman to 'Close' Legs Ousted
3
Mail Carrier Charged With Altering Absentee Ballot Requests

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Thousands Flock Online to Pretend They're Back In An Office Together
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE