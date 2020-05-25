Advisor to U.K.'s Boris Johnson Says He 'Broke No Rules' by Driving 250 Miles During Lockdown

By Associated Press
May 25, 2020 12:47 PM EDT

(LONDON) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aide Dominic Cummings says he was in an “exceptional situation” and broke no rules when he drove 250 miles (400 km) to his parents’ house during a nationwide lockdown.

In an exceptionally rare televised statement, Cummings gave a detailed account of his movements in late March and early April, which have caused an intense political storm.

Cummings said he traveled so that extended family could care for his 4-year-old son if he and his wife, who were infected with the coronavirus, both fell ill.

His trip came after the government imposed a strict “stay home” order, and Cummings is being accused of flouting the rules he helped impose on the rest of the country.

Cummings insisted that “the rules … allowed me to exercise my judgment.”

He said “I don’t regret what I did,” though he acknowledged that “reasonable people” might disagree with his actions.

Most Popular on TIME
1
The Overlooked Black History of Memorial Day
2
How Did Japan Beat Coronavirus Without Lockdowns or Testing?
3
Newspaper Ads From the 1918 Flu Pandemic Show Some Things Never Change

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
UK PM Aide Under Fire for Trip Under Lockdown
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE