Former Rep. Allen West Injured in Motorcycle Crash After Texas Reopening Rally

In this Thursday, June 19, 2014, file photo, former congressman and retired Lt. Col. Allen West speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. West was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Texas.
Molly Riley–AP
By Associated Press
May 25, 2020 1:32 AM EDT

(WACO, Texas) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash in Texas, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The post said West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

A post on his page later on Sunday said West, who was in stable condition, was expected to be released Monday and then plans to take a week off to recuperate.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in an email that troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 35 in West at about 5 p.m. Saturday. He said an unidentified vehicle had unsafely changed lanes in front of two motorcyclists. He said one of the motorcyclists tried to break and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist.

He said both motorcyclists were taken to a hospital in Waco to be treated for injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Allen’s campaign manager, Lisa Hendrickson, said West was the motorcyclist in front in the DPS description of the accident.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

Most Popular on TIME
1
'Could It Work as a Cure? Maybe.' A Herbal Remedy for Coronavirus Is a Hit in Africa, But Experts Have Their Doubts
2
Brazil Is Starting to Lose the Fight Against Coronavirus—and Its President Is Looking the Other Way
3
Chief Justice: COVID-19 Teaches Humility

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
$500B Treasury Fund Meant to Ease the Economic Crisis Has Lent Hardly Any Money, Congressional Oversight Panel Says
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE