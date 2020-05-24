Alligator Rumored to Have Been Hitler's Pet Dies in Moscow Zoo

The alligator Saturn swims in water at the Moscow Zoo, in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 19, 2019.
Mikhail Bibichkov—AP
By Associated Press
May 24, 2020 4:40 PM EDT

(MOSCOW) — An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.

The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when he died on Friday.

According to the zoo, Saturn was born in the United States and later sent to the Berlin Zoo, from which he escaped when the zoo was bombed in 1943. His whereabouts were unknown until 1946, when British soldiers found him and gave him to the Soviet Union, the zoo said.

“Almost immediately, the myth was born that he was allegedly in the collection of Hitler and not in the Berlin Zoo,” the zoo said in a statement.

But, it noted, “animals are not involved in war and politics and it is absurd to blame them for human sins.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
Chief Justice: COVID-19 Teaches Humility
2
Brazil Is Starting to Lose the Fight Against Coronavirus—and Its President Is Looking the Other Way
3
What We Know About the Effects of COVID-19 on the Body

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Russian President Putin's Spokesperson Hospitalized With Coronavirus
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE