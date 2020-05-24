2 Dead, 10 Injured in Multiple St. Louis Shootings During Memorial Day Weekend

By Associated Press
May 24, 2020 3:41 PM EDT

(ST. LOUIS) — Two men died and 10 other people were injured in multiple shootings Sunday in St. Louis.

One man was shot several times inside his car in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood and later died at a hospital, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Another man was killed in separate shooting downtown that also left a man in critical condition. Police did not provide additional details on that shooting.

Some of the other Sunday shootings include a man shot in the head who was in stable condition and four people who sought hospital treatment after yet another shooting.

Sunday’s deaths come after two people were killed in separate shootings in the city within an hour on Saturday night. One of those shootings involved an adolescent boy who was shot in the chest by an acquaintance, according to police.

