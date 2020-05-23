Detroit Nursing Home Patient, 20, Arrested After Video Shows Elderly Patient Attacked

By Associated Press
May 23, 2020 3:43 PM EDT

(Detroit) — A 20-year-old Detroit nursing home patient was arrested for assault and battery after a video shared on social media showed a 75-year-old patient in the same facility being repeatedly punched in the face.

The incident occurred May 15 at the nursing home on the city’s northwest side, Detroit police said.

The 75-year-old patient was injured and taken to a hospital. The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

The 20-year-old was arrested Thursday. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Saturday that it expects him to be formally charged and arraigned on Sunday.

An attorney for the Detroit nursing home told WJXK-TV that the facility also is investigating and that staff members were not aware of the attack until they saw the video.

The 20-year-old man was not a long-term resident of the nursing home, according to the attorney.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Brazil Is Starting to Lose the Fight Against Coronavirus—and Its President Is Looking the Other Way
2
Welcome to the First Global Economic Depression of Our Lifetimes
3
Trump's Banking Information Possibly Shared in Briefing

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Trump Tours Michigan Ford Factory Without Mask
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE