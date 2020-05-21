South Carolina Woman Charged With Battery After Assaulting 11-Year-Old Black Girl She Claimed Had Stolen Mail

(AIKEN, S.C.) — A white woman is charged with assaulting an 11-year-old black girl in what the girl’s lawyer calls a racially motivated attack.

The woman accused Skhylur Davis of stealing her mail on May 11, attorney Justin Bamberg said.

Elizabeth Shirey grabbed Skhylur by her arms and pulled them, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety report. Once the woman saw the address on the mail and realized that Skhylur had not stolen anything, she let the girl go and apologized, police said.

“After realizing that Skhylur had not done anything wrong, this woman proceeds to offer her cookies, as though that makes things better,” Bamberg said.

Shirey is charged with assault and battery. It isn’t clear if she has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf. Her husband declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

″She was violated,” said Skhylur’s grandmother, Alice Patterson.

“Growing up in the South, we had to endure this, our parents had to endure this,” Patterson said. “It’s 2020. We will not have our children go through what we had to go through.”

