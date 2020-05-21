At least three people were injured Wednesday night following a shooting in Glendale, Arizona, police say. One suspect was taken into custody, according to authorities.

One person believed to be in critical condition was sent to the hospital, while two others have non life-threatening injuries, Tiffany Ngalula, a public information officer for the Glendale Police Department said in a livestreamed media briefing. She did not release any further information about the suspect or victims.

Around 7:30 p.m. the Glendale Police Department shut down the Westgate Entertainment District and asked residents to avoid the area amid reports of a shooting.

Around 15 minutes later, the police said on Twitter that there were no more reports of active shooting.

Employees at businesses in the Westgate area have been asked to shelter in place while police complete a secondary search.

Arizona State Senator Martín Quezada said on his verified Twitter account that he witnessed the shooting. He said that there appeared to be multiple victims, and that he saw at least two. The Senator said he is okay, but said that there are “lots of shaken up people.”

Glendale is a city of approximately 250,000 people about 10 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com.