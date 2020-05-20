TIME Announces a Three-Part Series of TIME 100 Talks Dedicated to the Topic of Equality and Inclusion in the Age of COVID-19

Presented in partnership with P&G, the first virtual event in this new series will take place on Thursday, May 21
(New York, NY — May 20, 2020) — Today, TIME, in partnership with P&G, announced a new three-part series of TIME 100 Talks, the live virtual event series that convenes leaders from every field to spotlight solutions to urgent global problems and encourage cross-disciplinary action. The new series will be dedicated to conversations on equality and inclusion in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since launching on April 23, weekly installments of TIME 100 Talks have focused on navigating the challenges of the pandemic and featured a range of speakers from immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, chef and humanitarian José Andres, musician John Legend, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and more.
Now, TIME is dedicating three upcoming summit-style TIME 100 Talks, which will take place on May 21st, June 11th, and June 25th, to hosting influential leaders for conversations focused on creating societies that are more resilient and more just.
“This new series of TIME 100 Talks which will focus on the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalized communities is a continuation of TIME’s dedication to covering the unfinished fight for equality and a commitment in this moment to spotlighting these urgent issues to move us toward a more just world,” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.
“Crises like this show the cracks in society and significant inequalities that exist, and P&G is partnering with TIME to shine the light on those who are most affected while they serve others to keep this country going,” said P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard. “We cannot allow equality and inclusion to take a step back because of the pandemic. Instead, we need to step forward and advance equality and inclusion as we restart and recover, and we see this partnership as an important way to inspire action.”
Speakers and performers for the TIME 100 Talks event taking place on Thursday, May 21st from 1-3PM ET include:
- Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland
- Matt Damon, actor, filmmaker and co-founder of Water.org
- Gary White, CEO and co-founder of Water.org
- Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action
- Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner
- Dr. Leana Wen, physician and public health activist
- Ai-Jen Poo, co-founder and executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
- Mónica Ramírez, founder and president of Justice for Migrant Women
- Katie Couric, journalist and founder of Katie Couric Media
- Van Jones, CNN host and CEO, The Reform Alliance
- Special performance by Ben Platt
Speakers and event details for future installments in this series will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information and to register to watch live on Thursday, May 21st from 1-3PM ET, visit: time.com/time100talks