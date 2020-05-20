Volkswagen Pulls and Apologizes for 'Tasteless' Instagram Video Criticized for Racial Overtones

By Christoph Rauwald / Bloomberg
May 20, 2020 12:14 PM EDT

Volkswagen AG has withdrawn an Instagram snippet meant to promote the latest Golf model after social media users criticized the video clip for using potentially discriminating motifs.

The snippet showed a man with dark skin moved around like a marionette by a large white hand before being snipped into the entrance of the Petit Colon cafe in Buenos Aires. The cafe is next to the popular Teatro Colon named after Italian explorer and colonist Christopher Columbus.

Some social-media users suggested that floating letters in the video clip briefly spelled a pejorative German word for people of color.

In a statement, Volkswagen apologized: “Without question: the video is wrong and tasteless,” the company said. “We will clarify how this could happen — and take consequences from this.”

VW has stepped up diversity and integrity efforts since the manufacturer’s diesel-emissions manipulation came to light five years ago, which included controversial testing involving monkeys exposed to exhaust fumes.

Last year, VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess apologized for using a phrase that appeared to play on a slogan with right-wing connotations.

“I feel ashamed for this spot — and for sure I speak for the whole workforce here,” VW labor leader and supervisory board member Bernd Osterloh said Wednesday. The incident must be “cleared up thoroughly” and workers insist that the responsibility for it doesn’t just get passed down the corporate ladder by VW’s top management, he said.

VW said it opposes any form of racism, xenophobia and discrimination, especially against the backdrop of its own corporate history. VW was founded in 1937 during the Nazi era.

Most Popular on TIME
1
This 66-Year-Old Woman Is Suing All Gay People—Yes, All of Them
2
U.S. Stops Issuing Passports Except For 'Life-Or-Death' Emergencies
3
U.S. Graduation Ceremonies Draw Thousands Despite COVID-19

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
Elon Musk Reopens Tesla Plant in Defiance of Order to Stay Closed
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE