Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, Found Dead in Las Vegas Alongside His Girlfriend

Gregory Tyree Boyce attends LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event at Exchange LA on October 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Bezjian—WireImage
By Associated Press
May 19, 2020 3:41 PM EDT

(LAS VEGAS) — An actor in the film “Twilight” and his girlfriend were found dead last week in a Las Vegas condominium, authorities said Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said foul play was not suspected in the May 13 deaths of Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27.

The coroner said their causes and manners of death won’t be known until medical examiners receive toxicology test results in several weeks.

The bodies were found after police were summoned to a report of a dead body in a residential complex several miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

Las Vegas Police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said the deaths were not considered to be the result of a criminal act.

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that she had planned to meet with Boyce today to talk about a chicken wing business they wanted to open. She referred also to Boyce’s 10-year-old daughter. Adepoju had a 4-year-old son.

Annie Glenn, Famed Astronaut's Widow, Dies of COVID at Age 100
