Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, Found Dead in Las Vegas Alongside His Girlfriend

(LAS VEGAS) — An actor in the film “Twilight” and his girlfriend were found dead last week in a Las Vegas condominium, authorities said Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said foul play was not suspected in the May 13 deaths of Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27.

The coroner said their causes and manners of death won’t be known until medical examiners receive toxicology test results in several weeks.

The bodies were found after police were summoned to a report of a dead body in a residential complex several miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

Las Vegas Police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said the deaths were not considered to be the result of a criminal act.

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that she had planned to meet with Boyce today to talk about a chicken wing business they wanted to open. She referred also to Boyce’s 10-year-old daughter. Adepoju had a 4-year-old son.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.