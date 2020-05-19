Andrew Cuomo Says New York Will Allow Memorial Day Ceremonies With Up to 10 People

By Associated Press
May 19, 2020 2:27 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — New York will allow Memorial Day ceremonies with up to 10 people despite statewide lockdown rules, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

Ceremonies marking the Monday holiday with 10 or fewer people will be allowed by the state, but at the discretion of local governments, Cuomo said. Nonessential gatherings have been barred in New York since March, but the governor said honoring the sacrifices of military members is an “important tradition.”

Localities can also stage vehicle parades, which have become more popular during the pandemic.

“This is important to many, many families all across this state,” the governor said at his daily briefing. “It’s important to the veterans that they be recognized, and I think we can do that, and I think we can do it safely.”

Cuomo didn’t immediately explain details of what types of ceremonies or events might qualify for the exemption.

New York officials have been gradually relaxing lockdown rules as COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths decline. There are an average of 335 new hospitals admissions a day.

There were 105 new deaths recorded Monday.

Most Popular on TIME
1
This 66-Year-Old Woman Is Suing All Gay People—Yes, All of Them
2
'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Dies at 30
3
After 32 Years, a Missing Son Is Reunited With His Parents in China

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

Read Next
'Delusional' Martin Shkreli Denied Prison Release by Judge
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE