6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Western Nevada

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near Tonopah, Nevada, near the California-Nevada border on May 15, 2020.
Nevada Seismological Laboratory/USGS
By Associated Press
May 15, 2020 10:52 AM EDT

(TONOPAH, Nev.) — Authorities in western Nevada checked for possible highway damage following a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in a remote area early Friday.

The U.S. Geological Service reported the the temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Tonopah and just east of the Sierra Nevada range. The quake was upgraded after being initially reported at 6.4-magnitude.

The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and dozens of aftershocks were recorded in the next three hours, including two with estimated magnitudes of 4.9.

There were no immediate reports of injury, but part of U.S. 95 was closed as state troopers and sheriff’s deputies from Esmeralda and Mineral counties checked that highway and State Route 360 for possible damage, the Mineral County sheriff’s office said.

The Nye County sheriff’s office was also checking a report of possible damage to U.S. 95, Capt. David Boruchowitz told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas. “Other than that, just a bunch of people shaken up.”

The quake occurred in a remote area of the state between Reno and Las Vegas, and people from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt it.

“It really shook a lot of groceries off the shelves,” Keith Hasty, an employee at a gas station in Tonopah, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hasty said residents who frequented the store were all talking about the quake.

“We have a lot of locals coming in saying their TVs were shaking, they felt it,” said Hasty. “No damage that I’ve heard of. My boss just called and said his garage shook.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
Obama to Deliver Virtual 2020 Graduation Address
2
There's a Right Way to Reopen. This Isn't It
3
Essential Workers Are Losing Their 'Hazard Pay' Even As the Pandemic Rages On

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE