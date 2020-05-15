Midsommar is the gift that keeps on giving. Ari Aster’s “terror-round-the-maypole dread-fest” may have come out last year, but one moment from the film is enjoying a second life as a reaction meme on Twitter.
The meme stems from a moment in the film when American tourist Dani, played by Florence Pugh, stumbles upon a horrifying ritual while backpacking through Sweden. Her shocked expression has become the go-to response to express horror, dismay, or stunned confusion online without saying a word. Naturally, Twitter users have run with it, filling the feed with Pugh’s shocked expression as a means of expressing their own.
While Pugh’s character Dani had good reason to look horrified in the film (no spoilers) the uses on Twitter tend to be more tongue-in-cheek with Dani’s shock being used in response to a Shrek parade balloon and Twilight’s Edward Cullen sitting in a tree. In short, it has become the perfect response to almost anything Twitter can dish up.
Here are a few favorite examples of the latest Midsommar memes: