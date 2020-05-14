World Health Organization Warns That Reopening Must Be Done Cautiously

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands at a window in Tokyo, Japan on May 14, 2020.
Eugene Hoshiko—AP
By Associated Press
May 14, 2020 6:07 AM EDT

A World Health Organization official says the debate between ensuring health and reviving the economy is a “false dichotomy” and that countries must remain vigilant even as they move to lift restrictions.

The WHO Western Pacific director Takeshi Kasai says the reopening of the economy shouldn’t be rushed and must be done cautiously. He says the world must “create a new normal in which we don’t have to choose between health and livelihood.”

Kasai said Thursday that countries must strengthen their health system and have measures in place for early detection, isolation and contact tracing, and ensure they are ready for the possibility of large-scale community outbreak.

If a resurgence occurs, Kasai said governments must also be prepared to reinstate strict health measures as everybody remains at risk until a vaccine is developed.

