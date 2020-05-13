(MASERU, Lesotho) — Southern Africa’s tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho on Wednesday confirmed its first case of COVID-19, making it the last African country to report the disease. With the announcement, all 54 countries in Africa have now reported cases.

Lesotho’s health ministry said one person who recently arrived in the country had tested positive but was not showing signs of being ill. The patient was being isolated.

Read more: Few Doctors, Fewer Ventilators—African Countries Fear They Are Defenseless Against Inevitable Spread of Coronavirus

The country of 2 million people is surrounded by South Africa, which has the highest number of confirmed cases in Africa with 11,350.

The coronavirus has been slow to spread in Africa but cases are rising across the continent. More than 69,500 cases have been confirmed with more than 2,400 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.