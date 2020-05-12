Italy Sees Big Jump in Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Hardest-Hit Lombardy Region

Customers wearing protective face masks shop at a food stall at San Marco street Market on May 07, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Emanuele Cremaschi—Getty Images
By Associated Press
May 12, 2020 2:15 PM EDT

(ROME) — A big jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy’s hardest-hit region contributed to the country’s highest day-to-day increase in several days.

According to Health Ministry data, 1,033 cases were confirmed in Lombardy since Monday evening, accounting for the majority of Italy’s 1,402 new cases. In contrast, the last few days had seen Lombardy’s daily new caseload running in the few hundreds.

Overall, Italy counts 221,216 confirmed coronavirus infections. Experts say the true number is doubtlessly much higher, pointing out that many people with mild symptoms often don’t get tested.

Authorities registered 172 deaths in infected patients in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday evening, raising to 30,911 the confirmed death toll. Nearly half of those deaths have occurred in Lombardy, where the country’s outbreak began in late February.

Health officials are anxiously awaiting daily case numbers later in the week to determine if a partial lifting of lockdown restrictions on May 4 caused any rise in contagion rates.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Accidental Poisonings Increased After President Trump's Disinfectant Comments
2
The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix
3
Clip Shows Jerry Stiller Making the Seinfeld Cast Laugh So Hard They Fall on the Floor

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE