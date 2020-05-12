Georgia Attorney General Seeks Investigation of Prosecutors in Ahmaud Arbery Case

People react during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick Ga.
John Bazemore—AP
May 12, 2020

(ATLANTA) — Georgia’s attorney general is asking state law officers for an investigation into allegations of misconduct by local prosecutors in the killing of a black man who was chased by a white father and son.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that Attorney General Chris Carr requested the state agency open the investigation involving district attorney offices in Brunswick and Waycross areas.

The Feb. 23 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery has sparked a national outcry.

More than two months passed before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael. They were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after video of the shooting appeared online and prompted outrage.

