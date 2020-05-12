Georgia Attorney General Seeks Investigation of Prosecutors in Ahmaud Arbery Case

(ATLANTA) — Georgia’s attorney general is asking state law officers for an investigation into allegations of misconduct by local prosecutors in the killing of a black man who was chased by a white father and son.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that Attorney General Chris Carr requested the state agency open the investigation involving district attorney offices in Brunswick and Waycross areas.

The Feb. 23 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery has sparked a national outcry.

More than two months passed before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael. They were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after video of the shooting appeared online and prompted outrage.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.