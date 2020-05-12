Russian President Putin's Spokesperson Hospitalized With Coronavirus

The Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov (L) and the president's adviser Maxim Oreshkin are seen in the Kremlin during a videoconference meeting of the Russian president and government officials to discuss economic issues.
Alexei Nikolsky—TASS via Getty Images
By Daria Litvinova / AP
Updated: May 12, 2020 10:36 AM EDT | Originally published: May 12, 2020 9:00 AM EDT

(MOSCOW) — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he is hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Peskov, a key aide of Russian President Putin, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, “Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated.”

Peskov, 52, has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008, but started working him with in the early 2000s.

Russians who have the virus but light or no symptoms of illness are allowed to stay home, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Peskov’s hospitalization reflects the gravity of his condition or was an extra precaution.

Reporters from the Kremlin pool said on Twitter that Peskov was last seen in public on April 30 “at a meeting with Vladimir Putin.” It was not clear whether it means the two were in the same room, as Putin has been conducting all his meetings via teleconference in recent weeks.

Since early in the outbreak, the Russian president minimized meetings and switched to holding daily video calls with Cabinet members and aides.

Peskov’s announcement comes just a day after Putin said Russia was successful in slowing down infections and announced easing some of the nationwide lockdown restrictions.

Russia has reported more than 232,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,100 virus-related deaths, as of Tuesday. Hours before Putin made televised remarks Monday about ending the country’s partial economic lockdown, health officials reported a daily record of over 11,600 new cases.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin revealed on April 30 that he had tested positive for the virus and planned to self-isolate. Putin asked the prime minister to call him after checking into a hospital.

Mishustin’s spokesperson said Monday that the prime minister “continues to undergo treatment in one of the state-run medical facilities” and his health was improving, but gave no details about the severity of his condition.

Most Popular on TIME
1
H.K. to Prioritize Controversial National Anthem Bill
2
Clip Shows Jerry Stiller Making the Seinfeld Cast Laugh So Hard They Fall on the Floor
3
20 Years Later, the Y2K Bug Seems Like a Joke—Because Those Behind the Scenes Took It Seriously

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE