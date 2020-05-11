5 Shot and Injured in Texas Park During Party Attended by 600 Despite Coronavirus Restrictions

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — Five people were shot and wounded during a party at a Texas park that drew about 600 people despite local guidelines discouraging large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

The shootings happened Sunday night at Village Creek Park in Fort Worth, police said. Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada said fireworks were set off, and then witnesses reporting hearing about 30 rounds of gunfire, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Two of the people who were shot were in critical condition and three suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, he said.

No arrests have been made.

The park was open to visitors but the city encouraged people to observe social distancing guidelines to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’ve tried to work with everybody to try not to cite them or ticket them, but ultimately people have a choice, and that’s just the choice they made tonight,” Calzada said. “Our job as the police is to investigate exactly what all took place here from beginning to end.”

Calzada said state and federal authorities are assisting in the investigation.

