New Banksy Artwork Unveiled at U.K. Hospital, Pays Tribute to Health Workers

A member of staff has their photograph taken in front of new artwork painted by Banksy on display to staff and patients at a hospital in Southampton, England on May 7, 2020.
Andrew Matthews—PA /AP
By Associated Press
May 7, 2020 3:22 PM EDT

(LONDON) — A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital.

The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spiderman action figure toys lie in a wastepaper basket next to the boy.

The nurse figure, complete with a cape and a face mask, wears an apron featuring a red cross — the only spot of color in the black-and-white work. The piece was placed on display in a corridor at Southampton General Hospital in southern England on Wednesday.

Read more: Front Line Workers Tell Their Stories in the New Issue of TIME

The artist left a note for hospital workers, saying: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if [it’s] only black and white.”

Health officials said it was a “massive boost to morale” for everyone at the hospital, which has seen at least two members of staff die after contracting the new coronavirus.

“It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art,” said Paula Head, chief executive of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

The artwork will be auctioned at a later date to raise money for national health charities, a spokeswoman for Banksy said.

