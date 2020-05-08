People Are Fantasizing About the Day They Can Walk Down the Aisle With This Bittersweet Meme

The coronavirus has lead to the cancellation of thousands of weddings around the world, but brides and grooms aren’t the only ones dreaming of walking down the aisle when restrictions ease.

A new meme shows people day dreaming of walking down all kinds of aisles from those in airplanes to department stores to movie theaters.

In the images circulating on social media, people share their desire to “walk down the aisle” of the non-essential businesses that have been shuttered as people work together to slow the further spread of coronavirus. There are images of gyms and bookstores, restaurants and airplanes, and all those little aisles that many of us took for granted before the time of coronavirus. It’s a bittersweet meme that reveals people feeling nostalgic for the world that was before the pandemic and a hope that life that will return to that state some day.

