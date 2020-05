Hosted by TIME for Kids and Explanation Kids, the “Get Happy Hour” special to celebrate educators aired on May 6, Teacher Appreciation Day. The special highlighted the awesome efforts teachers have been making to help their students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video above, featuring General Colin Powell, Dr. Carla Hayden, Common, Dule Hill, Ken Burns, John Legend, Gabrielle Ruiz, and more.

Write to TIME for Kids at tfkeditors@time.com.