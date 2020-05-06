TIME for Kids Celebrates Teachers with "Get Happy Hour"

Hosted by TIME for Kids and Explanation Kids, the “Get Happy Hour” special to celebrate educators aired on May 6, Teacher Appreciation Day. The special highlighted the awesome efforts teachers have been making to help their students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the video above, featuring General Colin Powell, Dr. Carla Hayden, Common, Dule Hill, Ken Burns, John Legend, Gabrielle Ruiz, and more.
The Fab Foundation has partnered to recognize educators that are innovating and finding new ways to get quality learning experiences to their students. Each week of May one teacher will be recognized with the Teacher Innovator Award including a $1000 grant. Applications can be submitted here.
Help support your teachers—and your school. ClassTag is hosting an online talent show now through 5/19. Upload a video of your talent and be entered for a chance to win $10,000 for your school. Both parents and students are all invited to join in the fun and show off their hidden—or not so hidden—abilities! Full rules & enter: https://home.classtag.com/schoolsgottalent/