Fashion’s biggest night, the annual Met Gala, was postponed indefinitely this year due to coronavirus, but style enthusiasts still dressed up on the first Monday in May.

While the Metropolitan Museum of Art offered a virtual preview of this year’s Costume Institute exhibit, About Time: Fashion and Duration, which is now slated to open this fall on October 29, the Internet still found a way to bring the out-of-this-world high fashion normally seen on the museum’s heralded stairs, at home.

Thanks to the online fashion devotees of the corner of the Internet known as “High Fashion Twitter,” the red carpet of the 2020 Met Gala lived on via social media, where both industry insiders and those who merely love a look, joined for a virtual event called the “High Fashion Twitter Met Gala” to show off images, collages, illustrations, and mood boards of what they would wear to fashion’s favorite night. It all gave many the opportunity to actively participate in an event that’s known for its exclusive guest list.

The virtual event was initially organized by 19-year-old aerospace engineering student Aria Olson, who later joined forces with ten more young women to create the 24-hour-long event, which featured four different categories and suggested the 800-plus people who signed up to participate, make a donation to the International Medical Corps. Participants shared their looks via the hashtag #HFTMetGala2020.

High fashion Twitter wasn’t the only online space where the Met Gala was being celebrated. The Met also started a viral challenge called the #MetGalaChallenge, where users recreated their favorite memorable looks from galas past, which merited some truly spectacular results, including skating star Adam Rippon dressing up as Rihanna in her iconic yellow Guo Pei cape dress from the 2015 Met Gala.

By the end of the first Monday in May, it was clear — while the exclusive event may have been postponed, a very inclusive celebration of personal style had taken place in its stead online, bringing some show-stopping looks and a whole lot of joy.

See the best looks shown off at home from the first Monday in May below.

Aria Olson, who helped organize the #HFTMetGala2020, wore a Thom Browne look from his F/W 2020 collection.

While another organizer, Rebeca, created a Twiggy-inspired look for the night.

Looks ranged from the fantastical to highly editorial.

Adam Rippon paid homage to undisputed Met Gala queen Rihanna, by recreating her iconic 2015 Guo Pei look.

Meanwhile, this Twitter user completely recreated Lady Gaga’s stunning performance art entrance for last year’s “Camp” theme.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell relived the glory of past years by trying on her favorite Met Gala dresses from former events.

And while some, like Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen, longtime Met Gala buddies, didn’t dress up for the first Monday in May save for accessorizing with face masks, they found found a way to commemorate the day while safely social distancing.

