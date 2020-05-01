North Korea's Kim Jong Un Reportedly Appears in Public Amid Rampant Health Rumors

VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - APRIL, 25 (RUSSIA OUT) North Korea's Kim Jong-un speaks during a summit on April 25, 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia.
Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images)
By Associated Press
May 1, 2020 6:07 PM EDT

(SEOUL, South Korea) — North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Photos from the ceremony weren’t immediately released.

Read more: North Korea Says It Has No Coronavirus – Despite Mounting Clues to the Contrary

Kim Jong Un had been last seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention. Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.

South Korea’s government had downplayed rumors and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Why Is COVID-19 Striking Men Harder Than Women?
2
Governors Take Charge in Coronavirus Response
3
Kim Jong Un Reportedly Appears in Public

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE