TIME Studios signs Emmy Award-winner Alexandra Johnes as Executive Producer, Documentary

(New York, NY — April 30, 2020) — TIME’s Emmy award-winning production division TIME Studios has signed an exclusive overall deal with primetime Emmy-winning producer Alexandra Johnes to develop and produce documentary features and series.

This new deal is an extension of an existing relationship between TIME Studios and Johnes, who executive produced The Mars Generation (2017, Netflix Originals), a TIME Studios production following a group of remarkable students training to go to Mars, and Amazing Grace (2019), an intimate and immersive film chronicling a historic performance by Aretha Franklin. Originally directed by Sydney Pollack, the film was finally completed in 2019 with support from TIME Studios, and theatrically released by NEON.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with an industry-leading filmmaker and producer like Ali Johnes,” said President of TIME Studios Ian Orefice. “At the core of TIME Studios mission is to tell the world’s greatest and most impactful truth-based stories and Ali is the perfect fit as we continue to grow our documentary feature and series productions.”

“At this unprecedented time, TIME is uniquely positioned to reach across hyper-polarized divides to tell the world’s most pressing and illuminating stories. We are also in a moment where partnership and collaboration is essential to our humanity. I’m excited to continue to work with some of today’s most talented filmmakers and TIME”, said Johnes.

Johnes has worked most notably as a producer of feature documentaries for acclaimed directors Alex Gibney, Jehane Noujaim, Lauren Greenfield, Amy Ziering & Kirby Dick, and Lucy Walker, and her documentaries have received several awards and nominations, including an Oscar nomination for Jehane Noujaim’s The Square and a Primetime Emmy for HBO’s Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God, as well as multiple Grand Jury and Audience Awards at the Sundance Film Festival, a DGA award, several Peabody and Emmy awards. In 2018, she was invited to join the Documentary Branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

She joins TIME Studios as it continues to build on its Emmy award-winning production success, including eight yet to be announced documentary series and features currently in production. Recent feature projects include The March, Amazing Grace, A Year in Space and upcoming films including John Lewis: Good Trouble, Women of the Year, and the Kid of the Year special on Nickelodeon/CBS.

About TIME Studios

TIME Studios is the Emmy award-winning television and film division of TIME, the global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 90 million globally. Built on the foundation of TIME’s award-winning visual journalism, which has earned over 52 major awards and nominations in the last seven years, as well as 577 million video views across all platforms in 2019, TIME Studios harnesses the access and authority of one of the world’s most trusted and respected brands to bring premium truth-based programming to television and film around the world, while continuing to push the boundaries of journalism and visual storytelling through new cutting-edge mediums including virtual reality and augmented reality.

