Police Say Bodies in Vehicles Connected to Brooklyn Funeral Home

(NEW YORK) — Police were called to a Brooklyn neighborhood Wednesday after someone reported human bodies in vehicles, which officers determined were connected to a nearby funeral home.

The New York Police Department said the call to 911 came in just before 11:30 a.m., and officers responded to Utica Avenue.

The vehicles were determined to be connected to the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home nearby, police said.

The NYPD notified the state Department of Health, which oversees funeral homes. The department did not respond to an email seeking comment.

When a call was made to the funeral home, a person on the other end picked up and then hung up. Subsequent calls went to voicemail, which was full.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams went to the scene on Wednesday evening. He told the Daily News, “While this situation is under investigation, we should not have what we have right now, with trucks lining the streets filled with bodies.”

He said “it was people who walked by who saw some leakage and detected an odor coming from a truck.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.