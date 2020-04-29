This Surreal Viral Dance Trend Is Back to Get Everybody Chopping Wood to the Same Song

Back in May of 2019, comedian Casey Frey released a surreal vignette on his social media accounts. In the mesmerizing clip, he stands, chopping wood, while teasing himself, before breaking into a dance set to the DVBBS song “GOMF.” The entertainingly odd video earned Frey a moment in the internet spotlight, an afterlife as a reaction meme, and even a role in the band’s official video for the song. Now, nearly a year later, it is back with a vengeance, this time on TikTok.

As many across the world continue to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the further novel coronavirus, social distancing and the boredom that can accompany it seem to have inspired a fresh crop of videos where people recreate Frey’s peculiar sketch.

The latest wave appears to have originated with TikTok user @alexnvsh, who shared a video with the caption, “Day 12 of #quarantine Putting my BFA in cinema to good use” and includes a shout-out to Frey for making her “fave internet video”.

Her TikTok has inspired others to pick up Frey’s mantle and create their own versions of the video. The elements of the routine include chopping wood or tissue boxes or a drink, while a lookalike appears declaring, “Ur dumb,” followed by an irrepressible urge to show off some hip-thrusting, heart-pounding, arm-raising dance moves. Since it requires only one person with a goofball mentality, basically, it’s the perfect video to recreate while socially isolating during the coronavirus.

See examples of the Get Out My Way dance below.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.