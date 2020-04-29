U.K.'s Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds Announce Birth of Baby Boy

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey in London, England on March 9, 2020.
Max Mumby—Getty Images
By Associated Press
April 29, 2020 5:38 AM EDT

(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a baby boy.

Johnson’s office says Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital” on Wednesday morning, and both mother and baby are doing well.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were expecting a child together. At the time they said the baby was due in early summer.

Johnson only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care. Symonds also said she was sick for a week with coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he is divorced, and has fathered at least one other child outside his marriages.

The wives of two of the last four British prime ministers, David Cameron and Tony Blair, had babies while their husbands were in office.

