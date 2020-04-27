Wuhan, the city at the center of China’s coronavirus outbreak, has no more hospitalized patients after the last 12 were discharged, the Hubei province health commission said.

Hubei’s remaining patients were all in Wuhan, the provincial capital where the outbreak took the heaviest toll in China. The 3,869 people confirmed to have died in the city account for more than 80% of the country’s reported deaths.

“It is a historic day,” a newspaper owned by the Wuhan government said.

Hubei has no more suspected cases in its hospitals, though 1,728 people who had close contact with infected people remain under medical observation, the provincial health commission reported Monday.

Patients remain hospitalized elsewhere in China, including 67 in Shanghai and three in Beijing. Many cities have seen an influx of cases from overseas, prompting the government to sharply curtail international flights and entry.

With the easing of the crisis, a central government team that had overseen the response in Hubei since late January departed Monday, China’s official Xinhua News Agency said.

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.