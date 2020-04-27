John Krasinski hosted a virtual potluck and Stanley Tucci, Martha Stewart, David Chang, Guy Fieri, and more showed up to celebrate. The celebrity chefs as well as Tucci, the actor-turned-mixologist, stopped by John Krasinski’s heartwarming YouTube series, Some Good News to make a meal, which people really enjoyed.

On the fifth installment of Krasinski’s show, which is dedicated to highlighting the bright spots during challenging times, he focused on the food helping people get through these trying times. To that end, he had fans send in their favorite recipes and had the dishes cooked up by celebrities, including Martha Stewart, restaurateur and Netflix host David Chang, Food Network star Guy Fieri, and Tucci, who may just be one of the most beloved home bartenders ever by the time this ends.

In addition to brightening the day of food-loving fans, Krasinski spotlighted efforts from restaurants who are donating meals to hospital workers, even while needing help themselves. He also shined a light on the good work of celebrity chefs like Fieri, who created a fund for furloughed restaurant workers, and World Central Kitchen’s José Andrés, as well as everyday Americans, including a local woman, Joy Huang, who baked 500 cookies for health care workers at Beth Israel hospital working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Remember,” Krasinski said, “No matter how things get, there is always good in the world.” That is particularly true if it involves Stanley Tucci and a cocktail.

