Update, a new original series set in the technologically-advanced future, leads the slate of fresh offerings from Amazon Prime Video this May. The sci-fi comedy stars Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, an app developer who chooses to “upload” his existence into a virtual afterlife after a near-death experience. The series begins streaming on May 1. Meanwhile, another original series, Homecoming, returns for its second season on May 22 with another intriguing mystery and a new lead star, Janelle Monáe.
Jimmy O. Yang’s standup comedy special, Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal will debut on May 8; the Crazy Rich Asians star delves into both pop culture and the personal for some seriously laugh-out-loud moments.
While movie theaters might be closed right now, there are plenty of films available on Prime for a movie night at home. Elton John’s dazzling musical biopic, Rocketman, drops on May 22, while Seberg, The Goldfinch, and The Hustle also join the platform this month.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in May 2020
Available May 1
Upload
Available May 8
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
Available May 15
Seberg
The Last Narc
Available May 22
Homecoming: Season 2
Available May 29
The Vast of Night
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020
Available May 1
10 Fingers of Steel
A Cadaver Christmas
Assassination Tango
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
Who Saw Her Die?
Crooked Hearts
Escape From Alcatraz
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s
Fearless Young Boxer
Five Fingers of Steel
Friday The 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
Green Dragon Inn
House Of D
Torso
I Hate Tom Petty
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth
Inferno
Night Train Murders
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye
The Blood Spattered Bride
Lakeboat
Daughters of Darkness
Pathology
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
Some Kind Of Hero
Sprung
The Final Countdown
The Whistle Blower
Walking Tall
Available May 7
The Hustle
Available May 8
The Goldfinch
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan
Available May 10
Jack And Jill
Available May 19
Like Crazy
Trial By Fire
Available May 22
Rocketman
Available May 23
Come to Daddy
Available May 25
The Tracker
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020
Available May 1
A House Divided: Season 1
African Hunters: Season 1
Bonanza: Season 1
Born to Explore: Season 1
Boss: Season 1
Engine Masters: Season 1
Good Karma Hospital: Season 1
In The Cut: Season 1
Inspector Lewis: Season 1
Pinkalicious: Season 1
Rosehaven: Season 1
Seaside Hotel: Season 1
The Lucy Show: Season 1
Available May 3
The Durrells: Season 4
Available May 11
Alias: Seasons 1-5
Related Stories
Available May 17
Poldark: Season 5
Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020
Available May 1
Arkansas
Available May 8
Valley Girl