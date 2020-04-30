Update, a new original series set in the technologically-advanced future, leads the slate of fresh offerings from Amazon Prime Video this May. The sci-fi comedy stars Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, an app developer who chooses to “upload” his existence into a virtual afterlife after a near-death experience. The series begins streaming on May 1. Meanwhile, another original series, Homecoming, returns for its second season on May 22 with another intriguing mystery and a new lead star, Janelle Monáe.

Jimmy O. Yang’s standup comedy special, Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal will debut on May 8; the Crazy Rich Asians star delves into both pop culture and the personal for some seriously laugh-out-loud moments.

While movie theaters might be closed right now, there are plenty of films available on Prime for a movie night at home. Elton John’s dazzling musical biopic, Rocketman, drops on May 22, while Seberg, The Goldfinch, and The Hustle also join the platform this month.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in May 2020

Available May 1

Upload

Available May 8

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

Available May 15

Seberg

The Last Narc

Available May 22

Homecoming: Season 2

Available May 29

The Vast of Night

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Available May 1

10 Fingers of Steel

A Cadaver Christmas

Assassination Tango

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu

Who Saw Her Die?

Crooked Hearts

Escape From Alcatraz

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s

Fearless Young Boxer

Five Fingers of Steel

Friday The 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

Green Dragon Inn

House Of D

Torso

I Hate Tom Petty

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth

Inferno

Night Train Murders

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye

The Blood Spattered Bride

Lakeboat

Daughters of Darkness

Pathology

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge

Some Kind Of Hero

Sprung

The Final Countdown

The Whistle Blower

Walking Tall

Available May 7

The Hustle

Available May 8

The Goldfinch

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

Available May 10

Jack And Jill

Available May 19

Like Crazy

Trial By Fire

Available May 22

Rocketman

Available May 23

Come to Daddy

Available May 25

The Tracker

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Available May 1

A House Divided: Season 1

African Hunters: Season 1

Bonanza: Season 1

Born to Explore: Season 1

Boss: Season 1

Engine Masters: Season 1

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1

In The Cut: Season 1

Inspector Lewis: Season 1

Pinkalicious: Season 1

Rosehaven: Season 1

Seaside Hotel: Season 1

The Lucy Show: Season 1

Available May 3

The Durrells: Season 4

Available May 11

Alias: Seasons 1-5

Available May 17

Poldark: Season 5

Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Available May 1

Arkansas

Available May 8

Valley Girl

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.