TIME Launches Live Virtual Event Series TIME 100 Talks to Host Conversations on Solutions and Finding Hope Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

(New York, NY — April 22, 2020) — Today, TIME announced the launch of TIME 100 Talks, a new ongoing series of virtual conversations and experiences that will convene members of the TIME 100 community of the world’s most influential people, along with global leaders and experts from across fields—including health, science, politics and entertainment—to spotlight solutions to urgent global problems. The first installment, TIME 100 Talks: Finding Hope, will take place on Thursday, April 23rd at 1PM ET and will address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TIME 100 Talks: Finding Hope will feature immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator Amy Klobuchar, TIME contributing editor, UNHCR Special Envoy and filmmaker Angelina Jolie, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, award-winning journalist Katie Couric, physician and public health advocate Dr. Leana Wen, epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant, artist and photographer JR, president of The Rockefeller Foundation Rajiv Shah, a special performance by John Legend, and more.

TIME 100 Talks is the first virtual event series from TIME. Building on the success of the 2019 TIME 100 summit, TIME 100 Health summit, and TIME 100 Next, these live, weekly discussions are part of TIME’s ongoing commitment to convening the TIME 100 community alongside influential leaders from different fields to encourage cross-disciplinary action toward a better world.

“The coronavirus pandemic has changed nearly every aspect of our lives. With TIME 100 Talks, our goal is to help our audience navigate this new reality and point the way toward hope for the future,” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

The first TIME 100 Talks coincides with the publication of “Finding Hope,” a TIME special report and issue, currently on newsstands, that address the COVID-19 pandemic with insights and solutions from more than 50 members of the TIME 100 community.

“TIME 100 has always convened extraordinary leaders, and we look forward to doing so virtually for the first time to address this unprecedented challenge,” said TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME 100 Dan Macsai.

TIME 100 Talks is made possible by The Rockefeller Foundation.

The TIME 100 Talks series will feature a variety of themes and different formats. Speakers and topics for future TIME 100 Talks will be announced in the coming weeks.

The series can be viewed live and on demand on TIME.com.

For more information and to RSVP to the join the conversation, visit: https://time.com/time100talks

Contact us at editors@time.com.