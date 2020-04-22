Like many musicians and celebrities locked down around the world, Max Kerman, the front man of Canadian rock band Arkells, has been connecting with fans via Instagram during the coronavirus.

He hosts a daily “Flatten the Curve Music Class” where he entertains his social media followers with covers of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan and Wilco, teaches aspiring rockers how to play one of the band’s songs, and chats with fans. While Kerman is the host and thus the star of the show, a recent young guest managed to completely upstage the artist on his own social media account.

In a post shared on Instagram, Kerman introduces the world to Dylan, a young man with an impeccable sense of fashion and absolutely no qualms about outshining his host. Dylan appears on camera dressed in a sweater, button-up shirt, and tie. When Kerman remarks, “You are very dressed up!” Dylan begs to differ. “I’m not dressed up,” he says. “I’m just wearing my casual knit sweater. This is my every day look.” Dylan goes on to explain that he likes to dress in “Prohibition-era fashion” a look he stumbled upon after perusing photos of gentlemen from the 1920s and 1930s. When Kerman asked him if he was abiding by the rules of Prohibition and not drinking, Dylan pointedly reminded him, “I’m a child.”

When that was settled, Dylan explained that he not only appreciated the fashion of the era, but also the so-called “Transatlantic accent” that was popular at the time. Naturally, Kerman needed more of an explanation. Dylan easily launches into a brief history lesson of the acquired accent that was adopted by Hollywood types in the Roaring 20s.

While Dylan was ready to play guitar with Kerman, it was not his forté, so Kerman redirected him to a fashion and history lesson. By the end of Dylan’s appearance, it was clear that there aren’t too many kids like him. “We’ve had a lot of amazing guests on #FTCMusicClass but Dylan is in a league of his own,” Kerman captioned the video that he shared online.

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.