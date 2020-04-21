Senate Approves $500B Coronavirus Aid Deal, Sending It to the House

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting to discuss the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill Washington, on March 20, 2020.
Andrew Harnik—AP
By ANDREW TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO / AP
April 21, 2020 5:55 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — A nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing. It now goes to the House.

Passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans, and President Donald Trump tweeted his support pledging to sign it into law.

“The Senate is continuing to stand by the American people,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Receiving Government Benefits? Here’s What to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
2
Everything to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
3
Some Overwhelmed Parents Abandon Pandemic Homeschooling

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Receiving Government Benefits? Here’s What to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
2
Everything to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
3
Some Overwhelmed Parents Abandon Pandemic Homeschooling
4
Dr. Fauci Says Reopening Economy Too Quickly Could ‘Backfire’
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE