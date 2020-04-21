Senate Approves $500B Coronavirus Aid Deal, Sending It to the House

WASHINGTON — A nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing. It now goes to the House.

Passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans, and President Donald Trump tweeted his support pledging to sign it into law.

“The Senate is continuing to stand by the American people,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

