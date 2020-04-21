New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Heads to White House to Lobby for COVID-19 Help

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) speaks during a press Conference at the State Capitol in Albany, New York on April 20, 2020.
Michael Brochstein—Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media /Getty Images
By Associated Press
April 21, 2020 11:02 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will head to the White House on Tuesday as he seeks billions in federal aid and help with coronavirus testing.

The Democratic governor and Republican president have alternately praised and criticized each other over their respective responses to the outbreak. The pair traded barbs as recently as Friday, when Trump said Cuomo should get to work after the governor argued that the federal government needed to lead in ramping up mass testing.

Cuomo will attend a White House meeting Tuesday afternoon. Neither side offered details on the meeting, but it comes as Cuomo lobbies for more federal help.

“Andrew is going to be coming in with some of his people, so we look forward to that,” Trump said at his briefing Monday.

Cuomo and other governors want $500 billion in unrestricted aid to offset outbreak-related revenue shortfalls. And Cuomo contends the federal government must help get crucial supplies needed for testing.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York:

 

