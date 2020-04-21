U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II Marks 94th Birthday Without Gun Salutes Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the new headquarters of the Royal Philatelic society in London on Nov 26, 2019.
Tolga Akmen—AP
By Associated Press
April 21, 2020 10:04 AM EDT

(LONDON) — Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday with silence Tuesday, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells.

With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor will there be a celebratory peal of bells at Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is currently closed.

The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marks the occasion — but in keeping with social distancing rules, there will be no visits.

The queen will mark the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

Most Popular on TIME
1
How MIT Students Won $8 Million in Massachusetts Lottery
2
Receiving Government Benefits? Here’s What to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
3
Everything to Know About Your Stimulus Payment

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
How MIT Students Won $8 Million in Massachusetts Lottery
2
Receiving Government Benefits? Here’s What to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
3
Everything to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
4
Why Singapore Lost Control of Its Outbreak
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE