South Korea Says It Is 'Looking Into' Reports About North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Health

In this undated file photo provided by the North Korean government on April 12, 2020, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects inspects an air defense unit in western area, North Korea. The South Korean government is looking into reports that North Korean leader Kim is in fragile condition after surgery. Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service couldn’t immediately confirm the reports citing an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger.” Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency
Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP
By Associated Press
April 20, 2020 10:51 PM EDT

(SEOUL, South Korea) — The South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into U.S. media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn’t immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Credible information about North Korea and especially its leadership is difficult to obtain and even intelligence agencies have been wrong about its inner workings in the past.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Why Singapore Lost Control of Its Outbreak
2
'Everyone Was Screaming at Them.' The Story Behind Those Photos of the Counter-Protesting Health Care Workers
3
Here's the Real Reason We Associate 420 With Weed

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Why Singapore Lost Control of Its Outbreak
2
'Everyone Was Screaming at Them.' The Story Behind Those Photos of the Counter-Protesting Health Care Workers
3
Here's the Real Reason We Associate 420 With Weed
4
Receiving Government Benefits? Here’s What to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE