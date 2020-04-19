Watch: NYC Sandwich Shop Owner Describes Delivering Lunch to Hospital Workers on COVID-19's Front Lines

A sandwich, a bag of chips and a chocolate chip cookie may seem insignificant in the midst of a pandemic, but Jonathan Streep disagrees. As the owner of Alidoro Sandwich Shop in New York City, he says that it’s been remarkable to pull up to long lines of medical workers and see their excitement as his restaurant brings them food.

In TIME’s new video series, Streep tells Katie Couric that he has been humbled to assist medical workers as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 13,000 lives in New York City, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s estimate.

In the video above, Streep tells Couric that his sandwich shop has been donating lunch boxes to hospital workers around the city, including NYU Langone, and is donating 20% of the proceeds from its bottled olive oil to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides meals after natural disasters.

“In many ways, you and your workers are on the front lines, because you’re providing nourishment, and I would say a little bit of love, to all the healthcare providers who are working so hard these days,” Couric said to Streep.

Streep said since the pandemic began, he had to let a majority of his workforce go to keep the business afloat. Since then, he says the shop’s philanthropic efforts gave them a boost, which has enabled him to hire again.

Streep said that he’s been struck by the medical workers’ determination, saying that they’re “some of the hardest-working people in the world, but you can also tell they’re not gonna stop.”

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.