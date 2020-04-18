Tornadoes Possible in the Deep South, a Week After at Least 36 Died From Storms

Laurel homeowner Mike Kelley placed an American flag in his yard after a tornado hit his Matthews Community home Easter Sunday on April 17, 2020 in Jackson, Miss.
Cam Bonelli—Hattiesburg American via AP
By Associated Press
April 18, 2020 4:55 PM EDT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South a week after a tornado outbreak killed at least 36 people in the region.

“Numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina,” the National Weather Service said in an alert.

Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. A swath of damaging winds and a continued tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night.

Large hail is possible over much of the area as well, the agency said.

The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.

Forecasters and governors urged people to monitor the weather and take needed precautions.

“As severe weather is expected this weekend, I urge everyone to stay weather aware and get a game plan. Please continue to monitor local media outlets for weather-related information and updates and heed directions from local officials,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a post on social media.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Receiving Government Benefits? Here’s What to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
2
Watch Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together at Home' to Combat COVID-19 and Support Health Care Workers
3
Everything to Know About Your Stimulus Payment

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Receiving Government Benefits? Here’s What to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
2
Watch Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together at Home' to Combat COVID-19 and Support Health Care Workers
3
Everything to Know About Your Stimulus Payment
4
Singapore Sees Huge Surge in COVID-19 Cases
EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE