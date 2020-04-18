Watch Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together at Home' to Combat COVID-19 and Support Health Care Workers

Celebrities and musicians from around the world will digitally gather together Saturday to take part in One World: Together at Home, a concert special thrown by Global Citizen in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The special is meant to support frontline healthcare workers and raise funds for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which goes directly to the WHO’s global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital event, which was curated by Lady Gaga, will feature appearances from pop culture’s biggest, singers, actors, comedians and artists as well as philanthropists and global health experts. Everyone from Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Lizzo, J Balvin and Bill and Melinda Gates will appear. Late night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will co-host.

The event will air in multiple parts. A digital stream will air from 2 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. A linear broadcast will then air from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on NBC, CBS and ABC in the United States. (The event’s website contains information on how people around the world can watch.)

The One World: Together at Home website calls on viewers to take the pledge to stay home to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and outlines steps people can still take to take action.

