Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Also Has Coronavirus

(NEW YORK) — Chris Cuomo, who late last month revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, said his wife Cristina has now also been infected.

The CNN anchor made the announcement on the network Wednesday night during an interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Cristina now has COVID(-19). She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart,” Chris Cuomo said. “It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.”

Cuomo has continued to appear on air and has documented his health struggles with the coronavirus. He had quarantined himself at home in Long Island, New York, and said he was staying in the basement to make sure his wife and children did not get it.

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.