(WASHINGTON) — Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president’s major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

The Massachusetts senator dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state.

Read more: ‘You’ve Got to Have Purpose.’ Joe Biden’s 2020 Campaign Is the Latest Test in a Lifetime of Loss

Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday, A day later, former President Barack Obama announced his public backing of Biden.

