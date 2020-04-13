2020 Election

'We've Got to Make Trump a One-Term President.' Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden

By BILL BARROW and ALEXANDRA JAFFE / AP
April 13, 2020 2:25 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Bernie Sanders endorsed his former rival Joe Biden for president on Monday in a joint online appearance.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

The backing is a crucial development for Biden, who must bridge the Democratic Party’s ideological divide to unify voters against President Donald Trump in the fall. Biden and Sanders, a leading progressive, clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as the “Medicare for All” universal health care plan.

The endorsement stands in contrast to the extended 2016 fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who became the nominee that year. Sanders endorsed Clinton, but only after the end of a drawn-out nominating fight and amid a bitter fight over the Democratic platform that extended to the summer convention.

Sanders did not immediately address Monday whether he would continue to fight for delegates at state conventions around the country or whether he’d simply use his newfound alliance with Biden to influence the nominee and the policy slate that he will present voters.

Appearing in a split screen with Biden, Sanders said there’s “no great secret out there that you and I have our differences.” But he cited ongoing work between the two camps on several policy matters as a reason for the endorsement. And he said the biggest priority was defeating Trump.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders said. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

Most Popular on TIME
1
Meat Shortage 'Perilously Close' After Plant Closes
2
If Someone Is Violating Social Distancing Rules, What Do You Do?
3
Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Meat Shortage 'Perilously Close' After Plant Closes
2
If Someone Is Violating Social Distancing Rules, What Do You Do?
3
Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President
4
70 Coronavirus Vaccines Under Development, WHO Says

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Stay Home, Stay Up to Date.

Special Offer: 12 Weeks for $12
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE